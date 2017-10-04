Redgrave to host fundraising events this month as Cross Keys pub steering group raises more than £160k

A campaign to save an historic village pub in Redgrave is steadily gaining momentum – raising more than £160,000 so far.

The Redgrave Community Society steering group was set up to buy the Cross Keys pub on behalf of the community after the establishment faced an uncertain future.

Needing £300,000 to buy the Grade II listed pub, the steering group has raised £165,000 of the £200,000 they need in order to receive a further £100,000 of funding from the More Than A Pub programme.

Group member Fiona Kenworthy said: “Things are really hotting up and this fundraising will open doors to future loans and grants.

“It’s becoming a race against the clock, but it is very exciting and the fundraising has pulled people together. We have cause for great optimism.”

More Than A Pub is unique two year programme aiming to help support community ownership of pubs in England.

It is funded by the Department for Communities and Local Government and Power to Change, and delivered by the Plunkett Foundation in collaboration with several others.

In August, the steering group announced the opportunity to buy shares in the cause.

Mrs Kenworthy said: “We have had a really good reaction to shares and even extended the deadline due to demand.”

Fundraising will continue this month with a evening at St Mary’s Church, Redgrave, on Monday with TW Gaze auctioneer and TV antiques expert, Elizabeth Talbot – presenting Lots to Talk About: The Life and Work of an Auctioneer.

Tickets are £12.50, including a glass of wine (or non-alcoholic option) and locally produced cheese and chutneys. Advanced tickets only, go to the Redgrave Community Shop or call 01379898848.

A Quiz Night on October 11 and Big Breakfast Bonanza on October 14 , at the Redgrave Activities Centre, will also be on with no need to book.

For more information, go to redgravecommunitysociety.com.