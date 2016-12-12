Redgrave’s Walkway to support Slade at Cambridge show

They have supported the likes of Status Quo, The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry — and Redgrave’s Walkway will be able to add the legendary Slade to that list after being announced for a support slot at a show later this month.

Slade will take to the stage at the Cambridge Junction on Wednesday, December 21, with four-piece rockers Walkway set to open proceedings.

It is going to be a real party atmosphere Chris Ready, lead vocals, Walkway

Lead singer Chris Ready told the Diss Express said they had contacted the band earlier this year, and received an email last week confirming they had been placed on the bill.

“We literally got an email last week, saying they had managed to squeeze us on for it, so we are all really chuffed,” he said. “We can’t wait for it, me in particular, as I love Slade.

“Everyone knows them for their Christmas song (Merry Christmas Everybody) but they have so many good songs. It is going to be a real party atmosphere.”

Walkway have also welcomed back Andy Burlace to the band, following the departure of Wayne Thompson. Burlace played drums on their debut album, Top Shelf Content, with Ready adding he was the “obvious” choice and has been drawing a positive reaction from crowds so far.

For tickets to the Slade show, visit www.junction.co.uk/slade

Walkway are also performing at Norwich UEA on Friday, December 23, supporting Pout at the Devil. Tickets from www.officialwalkway.com, info@officialwalkway.com, or 01379 898960.