Redgrave’s Walkway to launch third album at their 1,000th show

A Redgrave band will celebrate their 1,000th show and tenth year since forming when they launch their third album later this year.

Walkway have supported the likes of Status Quo, The Darkness, Slade and Black Stone Cherry since forming in 2008, and will unveil WWIII at a launch party at the Norwich Waterfront on July 8.

The production is absolutely brilliant and in musical terms, it is a little bit heavier Chris Ready, Walkway

The album, recorded at Sonic One Studio in Wales early this year, was mastered at the Abbey Road Studios by Grammy award-winning Sean Magee.

It features 12 tracks including Quo cover Rain, featuring the legendary band’s former drummer John Coghlan, in tribute to the late Rick Parfitt.

Chris Ready, lead vocalist and guitarist of Walkway said: “I think people can expect a really big-sounding rock album.

“We have played it to a couple of close fans who said it is miles above what we have done before. The production is absolutely brilliant and in musical terms, it is a little bit heavier.”

Ready said work on the latest album began after their release of Streetwise two years ago.

“The results have shown it is definitely been worth taking the time to get it done,” he said.

He added it was “surreal” to reach the 1,000 show milestone.

“We always keep records of all the gigs we have done and I had a count through to see when our 1,000th would be. What better way to launch the album on our 1,000th show so we can celebrate that as well?

“Considering when we first started, to get this far and achieve what we have and hit 1,000 gigs, it is an incredible achievement which we are certainly proud of.”

Doors open at 6.30pm for Walkway’s launch party, plus support, at Norwich Waterfront on July 8. Tickets from thewaterfrontstudio.ticketabc.com/events/walkway-wwiii-album/ or by contacting the band at www.officialwalkway.com