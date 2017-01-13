Redgrave band “devastated” by Status Quo legend’s death will pay tribute to “mega star” on next album

Redgrave-based rock band Walkway will pay tribute to Status Quo legend Rick Parfitt when they record their third album starting next month.

Walkway, which comprises Chris Ready, James Ready, Alex Rosedale and Andy Burlace, supported Status Quo on a number of occasions, the first in front of 10,000 people at Holkham Hall in August 2014.

Guitarist Parfitt died in hospital at the age of 68 in December.

And in his memory, Walkway will record a cover of Rain, one Quo’s tracks written by Parfitt, when they put together their new album.

Band manager Michael Ready said they intended to write a tribute in memory of Parfitt in the booklet of the album, due to be recorded next month, but after being contacted by the Status Quo fan club about doing a tribute, they decided to cover Rain.

He said: “We were absolutely devastated when we heard the news. It spoilt our Christmas because the boys thought a lot of Rick.

“We were going to be working with him and on his solo project and we had been asked to submit some songs for his solo album. Chris and James had been writing material for this since September which were going to be considered for Rick’s album as he was a big fan of Walkway.

“Rick was always very complimentary of Walkway and had given me people in the industry to contact.”

“We were really looking forward to working with him and were due to meet up again soon to discuss a number of things in the pipe line. He was a mega star.”

Mr Ready, father to lead vocalist Chris and lead guitarist James, and who fronts his own band Backstreet, says Status Quo were a huge influence on him.

“They were more influential on me as they were the band when I was growing up,” he said.

“I remember during a sound check for Walkway at one of the shows in Blackpool and Manchester last year, I was sitting in an empty 3,500 person arena with Rick having a good old chat.

“I was saying to him ‘when I was the boy’s age I never thought I would be sitting here talking to you’ because Status Quo are one of the bands that got me interested in guitar. I think the boys were more influenced since they got to know them, and they have been a big part of the boys’ lives over the past few years.

“They have the utmost respect for Quo.”