Redgrave and Botesdale Brownie gains all 57 badges in just three years

A Redgrave and Botesdale Brownie has hit the magic 57 — earning every available interest badge in just three years.

Ellie Simon, of Palgrave, was awarded her final badge, Fire Safety, the day before she turned 10 and says she is looking forward to moving onto Guides where she hopes there will be more opportunities to “camp and plan things for ourselves.”

I decided I wanted to try and gain all the badges when I was about eight-and-a-half years old Ellie Simon

Badges cover a variety of topics and interests — from Booklover to Watersports, Circus Performer to Science Investigator — and while some are done as a group, most Ellie earned she worked on at home on her own with the help of her parents, extended family, and friends.

“I decided I wanted to try and gain all the badges when I was about eight-and-a-half years old,” she said.

Ellie. “I found First Aid Advanced the most interesting and Finding your way a real challenge”.

Rhoda Brinkley, known by the girls as Brown Owl said “Brownies is not all about badges but it is about challenges and we were happy to help Ellie achieve the challenge she set herself.

“All the leaders went above and beyond to provide the opportunities for Ellie to complete the clauses for each badge including putting on a special Sixer and Second weekend camp in September.”