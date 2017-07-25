Record-breaking crowd visits Redwings HQ in Hapton

A record-breaking crowd visited Redwings Horse Sanctuary’s headquarters in Hapton at the weekend, raising thousands of pounds to aid the care of its animals.

Nearly 1,000 people enjoyed a day of exclusive tours, demonstrations and horsey cuddles on Sunday, which generated more than £4,600 for it’s 1,500 rescued horses, ponies, donkeys and mules living at the sanctuary.

It was an honour to be able to give our visitors to Hapton a glimpse at the important work that goes on behind the scenes at Redwings Lynn Cutress, chief executive, Redwings

The event offered many behind-the-scenes glimpses of Redwings’ work, including tours of its Horse Hospital taking in its operating theatre, intensive care stables and special care paddocks, as well as all the adorable four-legged patients currently receiving some extra TLC from the veterinary team.

At the Rehoming Centre, Redwings’ team showcased the handling and riding skills they had been teaching a number of rescued horses and ponies who will soon be looking for new homes through the charity’s Guardianship scheme.

Lynn Cutress, Redwings’ Chief Executive, said: “Having not been in a position to host an Open Day at our Hapton site for a few years, the response and positive feedback we received truly was overwhelming. We want to thank everyone who supported the event, as well as the hundreds of people we know made trips to our usual public visitor centres across the country at the weekend.

“It was an honour to be able to give our visitors to Hapton a glimpse at the important work that goes on behind the scenes at Redwings. Their incredible generosity on the day in terms of the donations they made and their purchases at our various charitable sales could help fund over 150 training sessions for rescued horses looking for new loving Guardian homes - just like those they saw at our Rehoming Centre.”

For more, visit www.redwings.org.uk/visiting