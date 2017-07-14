READERS LETTER: Our shops are far too cold

Is it just me or does anyone else get fed up with having to contend with over-zealous air conditioning in our retail outlets and coffee shops?

Yes, on a very hot day, it is welcome, but it seems to me that these systems are switched on each day in spring and summer regardless of the outside temperature.

Sometimes, even on a modestly warm day, the air conditioning is ticking over when it is completely unnecessary and adding to these businesses’ costs.

The chilly atmosphere doesn’t endear one to linger in these establishments and, therefore, custom is probably being lost.

Shops and cafes, please take note.

Michael Brown

Chaplyn Court

Diss

