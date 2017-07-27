READER LETTERS: Reaction to 90th birthday party at Diss Corn Hall

Seating such a real let down

What a terrible let down for the Mooney family who had worked tirelessly to give their mother Elizabeth a wonderful 90th birthday.

Whatever were the Corn Hall thinking about in not folding the seats away? I thought the whole idea to use the seating was for cinema and concert venues only.

To keep them up at a private party was very unfair. How could people communicate sitting behind each other and how dangerous for older people walking down the steps to the very cramped dance floor, dancing to a very good band you could not enjoy in case you knocked into other dancers.

Well done Elizabeth for boogying the night away on the floor. I would be very angry if it had been my family party.

It was a good night spoilt.

Sandra Foreman

Walcot Road

Diss

Support was appreciated

Despite a somewhat negative attitude from the Corn Hall, my dance in aid of Diss Museum was very successful and I would like to thank all those who helped, came, donated and gave gifts for the tombola, It never fails to amaze me how supportive some people are.

I do hope everyone enjoyed the band as much as I did. They are free over the new year at the moment, so perhaps the Corn Hall might take advantage of that. All your help was much appreciated, thanks.

Elizabeth Mooney

Pearce Road

Diss

