READER LETTERS: Morrisons in Diss would be wrong to axe car parking spaces

I personally think it is not the right thing to do taking away lots of car parking spaces is madness, (Retail units plan for supermarket car park, Diss Express, November 10).

We sometimes go around looking for a space and because of parking and Victoria Road traffic we have changed our day for shopping. We may now have to change our shop to Tesco or our shopping to another town.

D Readman

Drapers Hill

Stradbroke

Shop has lost the plot?

Since its major refurbishment a few months ago, I am beginning to think that Morrisons has lost the plot.

After weeks of partially empty shelves, it is now considering losing over 60 car parking places. Do they really think that when we go to do our daily or weekly shop we are looking to sort the family car out as well?

Having been a very loyal customer of this store for over 20 years, l shall probably be taking my custom to the store next door.

Sandra Smith

The Common

Mellis