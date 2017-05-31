READER LETTERS: More praise for Diss Organ Festival – from far and wide

As a Diss resident, I would like to thank the organisers and participants in the Diss Organ Festival for such an entertaining day.

It was wonderful to see such amazing pieces of machinery which brought the town to life in a most joyful way. Great to see how it linked all parts of the town together and provided opportunities for all the traders to open on a special day. May this be the beginning of a regular event.

Ray Bryant

Denmark Street, Diss

I had the great pleasure to visit the organ festival with my wife , which proved an excellent day of enjoyable sight and sound, the exhibits were varied, very well chosen and had been carefully invited from home and abroad.

The whole town had been transformed with a variety of delightful and varied musical tones. We also visited the concert in St Mary’s Church and the accompaniment to a silent movie in the Corn Hall, both by David Ivory, so well done.

We were so impressed by the organisers, Alan Smith and Jonny Ling, both experienced in mechanical music themselves.

In the 1970s I lived in Diss but never experienced such an enjoyable public event.

David England

New Cross Road, Stamford, Lincs

