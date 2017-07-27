READER LETTER: We should leave EU first before worrying about £350m a week NHS offer

I wish to respond to Sue Hardman (Letters, Diss Express, July 7) as it seems she, like so many people, believe the Government had reneged on the offer to invest £350 million per week into the NHS during the Brexit campaign.

For her information, we have not yet left the EU and are still paying towards its enormous bill.

Perhaps when the UK does finally leave, the Government can revisit the promise and only then can we decide if they have reneged on it.

Peter Ridlington

Tottington Lane

Roydon

