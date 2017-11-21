READER LETTER: We need structured partnerships to allow councils to help most vulnerable patients

With regards your article (Service for hospital patients, Diss Express, November 3) I would just like to add that local councils do provide some help and advice to help keep patients in their own homes.

My concern, as a researcher into a self help structure, is that no effective consultation is undertaken within the local community to use the resources which will be needed to enable continuing support for the most vulnerable.

As funding cuts continue, the government requires local councils to develop resources within each local area.

This will only be possible in a structured partnership arrangement.

At the moment our local council (South Norfolk) is, in my view, restricting an enabling structure of self help.

Brian Webb

Sturmy Close

Long Stratton

- Send your letters to editorial@dissexpress.co.uk, or by post to Diss Express, Norfolk and Suffolk House, Mere Street, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4AE. Please provide a name, street name, and a town/village