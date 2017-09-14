READER LETTER: We must co-operate over Long Stratton

In regards to Richard Bacon’s column (The answer to issues lies in plans, Diss Express, August 25), in my view, what Long Stratton needs is a structure of co-operation, with South Norfolk Council, the parish council and the local community involved in positive engagement, all tied in with a neighbourhood plan.

South Norfolk Council is now in the consultation stage in a review of its community land assets land strategy (2016) and consultation has been undertaken with many parish councils, including Long Stratton.

It would seem logical to develop consultation into the future needs of assets to see some positive joint community co-operation in the form of a true working partnership. Exciting times for Long Stratton? Maybe?

Brian Webb

Sturmy Close

Long Stratton

