READER LETTER: We fully support community purchase of The Cross Keys in Redgrave

We live in Botesdale and we fully support the Redgrave community purchase of the pub.

It seems to have been neglected somewhat of late not befitting of the great building and position in the village it has, including a proper garden, which are somewhat lacking in pubs round about here.

As regular pub visitors we often drop in when on a dog walk.

We have very recently lost a 500 year old pub called the White Horse in Rickinghall, which incidentally had a beer garden, and it would be such a shame to lose another locally as these are so much more than just a place to get a drink, they are the informal hubs of our communities and should be cherished.

I wish the village every success in their plans.

Paul Macbay

Backhills

Botesdale

