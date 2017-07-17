READER LETTER: We are so proud of our son

The family of Kevin Chapman, formerly of Horham, are proud to report that Kevin achieved a sponsored swim of 50 lengths in Bury St Edmunds pool recently, raising an amazing £400 in aid of Cancer Research.

As he left the pool, he gave a thumbs up sign and said: “I did it for you, mum.”

Our heartfelt thanks go to all the kind people who sponsored him and his carer, Shelby, for her support throughout the swim.

It made all the months of my chemotherapy come tumbling out in tears as he gave me a rather damp hug.

Jenny and Brian Chapman

Store Street Roydon

