READER LETTER: Vital people work to keep Post Office in centre of Diss

It was a very good turnout for the town meeting with excellent speakers and very good questions after.

If anyone is really interested in the future of Diss but was unable to attend the meeting perhaps they will contact a member of Diss Town Council, Mr Bacon or a member of the Post Office Union, as it is vital that we work to keep our post office in the centre of Diss.

For once perhaps, the wish of the people will be honoured.

Elizabeth Mooney

Pearce Road

Diss

