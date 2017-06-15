READER LETTER: There’s no better place for Diss Post Office

I think the proposed closure of Diss Crown Post Office and relocating to WH Smith, as has been suggested, would be an absolute disaster for Diss. It should remain within the Heritage Triangle as it is a fine building and is pivotal to this area.

The current Crown Post Office is roomy, easily accessible by all and has a tremendous amount of customers. The staff are always cheerful and helpful and it would be a crying shame to lose some or all of them.

Many events are held in front of this magnificent building, the Friday market, the farmers’ market and lots of other events throughout the year.

By comparison, WH Smith is very small, with two tiny entrances, which are not really suitable for wheelchairs. I would imagine pushchairs and prams would struggle too, with stairs leading to the upper floor.

How would it cope with the queues of post office customers? Customers of WH Smith would struggle to buy products from their shop as it will be full of people wanting to use the post office.

This aside, the Crown Post Office is always busy and there are no businesses in Diss that would be able to accommodate the amount of footfall this post office generates, unless the business moved premises.

Would an option be considered where a business interested in taking over the Crown Post Office actually moved into the post office building? That way, the post office would remain accessible to all, as it is now, and the new business would become part of the Heritage Triangle.

Surely a win-win situation?

Boo Oatham

Scholars Walk, Diss

