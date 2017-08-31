READER LETTER: Thanks to the 430 who attended medieval event at Bressingham Church

Everyone connected with the medieval event at Bressingham Church two weeks ago would like to thank the 430 people who attended, making it such a fantastic weekend.

The Heritage Lottery Fund paid for the De Mowbray Retinues and, after expenses, more than £600 was raised for the restoration fund.

Special thanks go to all the women who baked such wonderful cakes for us to sell with cups of tea and coffee, not to mention the church ale and Pimms.

We are indebted to our friends from the village, two other churches in our benefice and the Rotary Club of Diss Waveney, whose members all helped to man the exhibits.

Work will continue on the church from August 29 and I am sorry to say we are now closed for visitors.

Should anyone wish to visit a grave, please contact me on 01379 688291.

We hope to have everything finished by December 18.

Diana Burroughes

Churchwarden

Bressingham Church

Wilney Green

Bressingham

