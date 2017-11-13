READER LETTER: Thank you for the greyhound article – they are a beautiful breed

I am writing to thank you for publishing the article on greyhounds (Retired race track veterans who just want to be couch potatoes, Diss Express, November 3), and for giving it prominence on your front cover.

These beautiful dogs are so often overlooked for fear of them needing excessive exercise and for their perceived prey drive.

Your article clearly explained how adaptable they are and how much they would repay a dog lover prepared to take one, or several, into their homes.

Greyhounds are much misunderstood; they are often horribly exploited and, through no fault of their own, end up discarded at an early age.

They make the most wonderful pets and I really hope that by publishing this story someone will look into, and hopefully succeed, in giving a greyhound a comfy sofa to recline on this Christmas.

Thank you once again.

Sarah Parker

The Grange

Hinderclay

- Send your letters to editorial@dissexpress.co.uk, or by post to Diss Express, Norfolk and Suffolk House, Mere Street, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4AE. Please provide a name, street name, and a town/village