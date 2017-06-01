READER LETTER: Support our Diss shop in this year’s Volunteers’ Week

Our shop relies on volunteers, which is why for this year’s volunteers’ week (June 1-7), we are asking the local community to support Mind’s Diss shop by giving just a couple of hours twice a week to give something back to the local community.

Volunteering also provides a chance to develop new skills or build work experience and even support you in obtaining an NVQ.

I therefore urge readers to pop in and find out how they can support us to help secure a better life for the one in four people experiencing a mental health problem every year.

Gail Pask

The Mind Shop

Mere Street, Diss

