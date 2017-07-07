READER LETTER: Sprinklers are essential at new Old Buckenham school

As most people are aware, a new special school is being built in Old Buckenham to replace Chapel Road School in Attleborough.

When Norfolk County Council’s education department submitted the planning application in October 2014, one of the recommendations from Norfolk Fire Service was for sprinklers to be provided.

At present, Breckland Council is stating that building regulations do not necessitate sprinklers. The pupils, who have both learning difficulties and some physical difficulties, need that extra care and support and deserve the utmost protection, thus it is essential that the fire service recommendation is implemented.

The school catchment area will cover most of the south Norfolk area.

Tim Bornett

Hargham Close

Old Buckenham

