READER LETTER: Some strange reactions to McDonalds planning application

What a very strange, but perhaps predictable, range of reactions concerning the proposed new service area at Scole.

One correspondent effectively said that all signs anywhere near a road should be removed if they are not road signs. Really? That will be a bit of a shock to the big supermarkets then. The same correspondent says that if someone wants a McDonald’s, they are near enough to Norwich or Thetford, for that. Yeah, right, someone is going to drive all that way and back just for a McDonald’s.

Another says that it is wrong to “inflict it” on children; well, don’t take them there then.

Another said: “We should not be encouraging people to eat this junk food.”

What does this correspondent want? Should all so-called junk food be removed from the shelves of the big supermarkets in Diss? Make coffee shops sell coffee, but cake is forbidden?

Let’s not forget that this new service area will also include an M&S food outlet. What should they stock besides fruit? Should the service area not be allowed to sell sweets?

Let people take responsibility for their own actions. Enough of this out-of-touch lecturing.

John Alborough

Hoxne Road

Syleham

