READER LETTER: Shame on you, Buttons

Shame on you,Buttons. (No dog is safe from pesky fleas, Diss Express, November 17).

I don’t know where you picked up your fleas, but they were not from hedgehogs. Yes, hedgehogs often have fleas, but they are host-specific and could not survive on a dog, or any other animal.

Terry Quinn

Willow Corner

Wortham

Editor’s note: Oh dear, point taken. We’ll make sure that Buttons gets up to scratch on hedgehog flea facts.

