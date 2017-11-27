READER LETTER: Shame on you, Buttons

Shame on you,Buttons. (No dog is safe from pesky fleas, Diss Express, November 17).
I don’t know where you picked up your fleas, but they were not from hedgehogs. Yes, hedgehogs often have fleas, but they are host-specific and could not survive on a dog, or any other animal.
Terry Quinn
Willow Corner
Wortham
Editor’s note: Oh dear, point taken. We’ll make sure that Buttons gets up to scratch on hedgehog flea facts.
