READER LETTER: School holidays always hold special memories for me

I remember as a child the opening of the A1 road dual carriageway, my father used the road regularly and he got a permit to go to the ceremony and took me with him.

I also seem to remember being chatted to by the Lord Mayor –I think it was of Doncaster– we were among the first lorries to go through.

Another grand opening I went to was of the opening of the Mersey Tunnel, the entrance was full of flags and again, we were the first to drive through the tunnel. I think I was about nine.

School holidays always hold special memories for me from the grand openings to the simple days in Yorkshire where I spent my school holidays with my aunt and her dog, playing from 9am until dark, with a packet of sandwiches for lunch and afternoons of roaming the fields. We didn’t have a worry.

Audrey Storey

(nee Howell)

Church Street

Diss

