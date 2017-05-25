READER LETTER: Response to my immigration concerns was amusing – if somewhat condescending

I found Mark Smith’s “tongue-in-cheek” advice to me quite amusing, if somewhat condescending (Letters, May 19).

The thrust of my argument is this: mass immigration is running at record levels, in excess of half a million people each year; for politicians to use the lower migration figure appears to me a deception.

Over one third of all babies born in 2015 were to mothers described as not white British in the latest ONS survey. These figures are available at the Government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS). I recommend readers check for themselves.

As to the cost, Mr Smith, we can afford Brexit if we must, but not mass immigration.

S M Mills

Oak Crescent, Eye

