READER LETTER: Proposed Diss Post Office closure proof of how important your vote is

We were very interested to read Tracy Scoggins letter (May 25),

The importance of how people vote in a general election has a huge impact at local level.

The proposed closure of Diss Post Office is a very real example of this both for the residents of Diss and those from surrounding areas.

The way the local MP votes in parliament has a real impact on all of us at a local level.

Rob and Sue Hardman

King George Mews, Diss

