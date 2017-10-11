READER LETTER: Potholes in our area need urgent action

Your article about the neglected huge pothole in Thelnetham (Diss Express, September 1) reminded me of our problem in that village.

Some weeks ago, we visited the restored windmill in Thelnetham, but, as we left the village, we hit a nasty pothole, which ruined the tyre and damaged the wheel beyond repair, the total cost being more than £300.

Like Thelnetham resident Darren Lewitt, I too contacted Suffolk County Council but was assured that the pothole was in Blo Norton in Norfolk, and not Suffolk’s responsibility.

After several weeks of letters and phone calls to the neighbouring councils, Suffolk did go to inspect the pothole, but claimed it did not satisfy their requirements as to size, and therefore they could not give any compensation. The hole was on their list requiring attention.

The whole business lasted several weeks, but when we complained about the delay, we were assured that their decision was made within their guidelines.

It does seem that there are too many potholes needing urgent repair in Suffolk, causing damage and risks to visitors and local residents. Time for action, Suffolk County Council.

W R Howell

Mill Lane

Bradwell

