READER LETTER: Potholes affect cyclists, too

While potholes might cause some damage to cars, they can cause serious damage to bikes and a real potential for accidents as riders try to avoid the craters at the edge of the road.

If councils want to encourage more people to get out their bikes, then they should put some proper investment into road repairs and not just filling the deepest potholes that affect cars.

David Steel

Long Green

Wortham

