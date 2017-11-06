READER LETTER: Poor broadband is holding our village, and many others, back

Poor service is holding us back

Congratulations to Long Stratton for getting ultrafast broadband (Diss Express, October 20).

Meanwhile, just down the road in Rushall and other villages, children are unable to complete their online homework because their broadband connection is so hopelessly slow and intermittent.

As a result, they are struggling to keep pace with classmates who have a normal connection.

For residents like these, it’s not a question of ultrafast, superfast or even fast broadband, a basic quality of connection is what is desperately needed for young and old, for their home life and for work.

In the positive news stories about Norfolk’s broadband policy, they are being quietly forgotten.

Terence Blacker

Langmere Road

Rushall

