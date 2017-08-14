READER LETTER: Number one priority is to launch Park Radio for Diss, Eye and Harleston

As the very proud chair of this year’s carnival we, as a team, were able to set the bar and build a framework to ensure that any future planning will be much easier, particularly around using the park and Mere as a venue on that scale.

Although, I’m personally not able to devote the time to Diss Carnival 2018, as it does take about nine and ten months to organise, the team will continue to work to deliver another first class day for Diss.

However, I will retain my involvement in producing the Diss Christmas Lights switch-on event in November, both events by the way, will continue to be strongly supported by Park Radio moving forward.

My number one priority, along with the whole team, is now to launch Park Radio to the people of Diss, Eye and Harleston in the next few months which we know is eagerly awaited by our growing fan base and local businesses.

To stay in touch with our plans to launch the 24/7 local community radio service to the Waveney Valley this autumn and all our upcoming community events keep an eye on our Facebook page @parkradiodiss

Chris Moyse

Director

Park Radio

Diss

