READER LETTER: New developments must be sustainable

Hardly a week passes without news of a new housing scheme being built or proposed.

As I understand it, such developments have to be sustainable, for example, the growth in population matched by a commensurate growth in school and medical resources, new jobs and roads.

If these things can’t be guaranteed then I fail to see how a council can approve development as we will all suffer as a result.

Perhaps our local members of Parliament could enlighten us as to their views on this subject?

S M Mills

Oak Crescent

Eye

