READER LETTER: New Corn Hall is wonderful

It is wonderful to have the beautifully restored and expanded Corn Hall back in use – and congratulations to all those responsible.

We would like to add the name of Clifford Bird to the list of people to whom thanks are due. Clifford had the vision, the enterprise and the energy to help launch the regeneration project. Although he died in 2010, he would be rightly proud of what has been achieved for the people of Diss and the surrounding villages.

Margaret and Jacob

Ecclestone

Mount Street

Diss

Email your letters to editorial@dissexpress.co.uk, or send them to Diss Express, Norfolk and Suffolk House, Mere Street, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4AE.