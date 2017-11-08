READER LETTER: MP says the answer to growth lies in sustainable development – I agree

Richard Bacon MP assures us in his Diss Express column (October 20) that the answer to growth lies in sustainable development, and I agree.

The large housing estate proposed for Eye is a good example.

I understand that NHS England has advised Mid Suffolk District Council that this development is unsustainable without mitigation.

Provision of additional medical staff and facilities achieves mitigation without which this development will become an unsustainable burden upon us.

S M Mills

Oak Crescent

Eye

