READER LETTER: Many local Bressingham people are looking forward to silo development

I write in relation to Geoffrey Lazell’s letter (Diss Express, September 1).

I and many others have lived in Bressingham for more than 40 years, newer people to the village will not remember the 100-plus vehicles using Burroughes site (now Openfield), every day without any problems.

Mervyn Lambert does not speak for the majority of Bressingham’s residents and many local people are looking forward to the new development (Bressingham 27 silos: judicial review fails, Diss Express, August 11).

Maybe Mr Lambert should move back to Garboldisham where his plant hire business continues to cause distress to many local villagers.

B Smith

Common Road

Bressingham

- Send your letters to editorial@dissexpress.co.uk, or by post to Diss Express, Norfolk and Suffolk House, Mere Street, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4AE. Please provide a name, street name, and a town/village