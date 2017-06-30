READER LETTER: Jeremy Corbyn was wrong to cynically exploit Grenfell Tower fire

Am I alone in my sense of outrage at Jeremy Corbyn’s recent cynical exploitation of the tragic Grenfell Tower fire and the Glastonbury Festival for cheap political point-scoring or do others share my view?

Clearly Corbyn has identified the vulnerability, susceptibility and yes, the gullibility of the young when it comes to promises of a something for nothing society, his warped dream of a Marxist nirvana, where like some latter-day ‘Robin Hood’ he will rob the rich and give to the poor.

To hijack these two major events in this way however has taken left-wing populism to new depths.

When I was 15, I studied George Orwell’s Animal Farm which left me in no doubt as to the harsh realities of life in a Marxist society. As Orwell eloquently wrote, under such an ideology, “All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others”.

I recommend that all who view the recent rise of ‘Commissars’ Corbyn and McDonnell as some kind of second-coming read that book too. It might provide a much needed reality-check to their youthful naivety.

Human nature being what it is, the fact is that the rich will always get richer, thus by definition increasing the gap between them and the poor.

All that most of us can do is to work hard, live within our means, save money when possible and strive to be somewhere between the two extremes.

Capitalism is not perfect, but at least it creates employment and opportunities to better one’s self.

Geoffrey H Lazell

Fen Street

Bressingham

