READER LETTER: Is Post Office safe with our MP’s voting record?

At last week’s public meeting Richard Bacon was very vocal about his opposition to the proposed closure of Diss Post Office and the privatisation of Royal Mail.

On checking his voting record it is therefore surprising to see that he voted for three consecutive years to privatise Royal Mail. He has what can be described as a strong and stable voting record in this area. For those interested, his voting record can be found on the website: www.theyworkforyou.com

I wonder whether our post office is safe in the hands of a man who has such a short memory?

Tracy Scoggins

Spencer Crescent

Diss

