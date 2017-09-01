READER LETTER: Is Diss ready for the silo trucks?

Following your article (Diss Express, August 11) about the massive development involving 27 new grain silos in Bressingham, I wonder how many of your readers realise the number of lorry movements this will involve, particularly along the already overcrowded Victoria Road in Diss?

A newspaper recently published an article featuring a ship loading 26,250 tonnes of grain in Yarmouth, stating it to be “the equivalent of 900 truck loads from farms across Norfolk, Suffolk and beyond”. The immediate plan for the Bressingham site is to process 80,000 tonnes per year, with scope for further expansion in the future. You do not have to be Einstein to work out the number of truck movements this will involve.

Whether bound for ports in Yarmouth, Ipswich or Felixstowe, or indeed many of East Anglia’s breweries, this product will be conveyed by road and much of it will pass through Diss.

Is Diss ready for this onslaught? I suggest not, but brace yourselves anyway because South Norfolk Council thinks it is a great idea and has encouraged the project from the beginning. Vociferous and widespread objection has been ignored and now we shall all suffer the consequences.

Geoffrey H Lazell

Fen Street

Bressingham

