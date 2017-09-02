READER LETTER: Implementing car parking charges in Harleston could put town’s community spirit at risk

Harleston has a renowned community spirit with numerous clubs, voluntary organisations and an array of independent speciality shops. The provision of free car parking enables everyone to take their time and make full use of the cafes and restaurants as well as exploring the shops and meeting friends. There is an ambience, captured by the town’s logo “Time for Everyone”.

The introduction of car parking charges in Harleston would put all this at risk, it would also cost town-centre dwellers £300 a year, if they wish to have a year-long permit!

The car parks are free only because the townspeople resisted attempts by South Norfolk Council to introduce charges twice over the last 15 year. Now the attempt is being made again, despite businesses’ view that free car parking is vital for the future prosperity of the town, and that residents, at a public meeting last December, as well as over many years have overwhelmingly agreed.

A sensible negotiated compromise which preserves the quality of our town is clearly needed, parking pay machines and enforcement officers are definitely not.

Carol Wiles

Station Hill

Harleston

