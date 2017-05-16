READER LETTER: Immigration benefits our culture – and Brexit won’t halt it

I feel I must congratulate SM Mills (Letters May 6) for their unusual candour in expressing a view that, while unspoken, I fear underlies many people’s pro Brexit vote, namely immigration and also for admitting that there will be an economic price to pay.

What happened to the exciting promise of a new dawn for the UK as we surge forward into the sunny uplands of a future without the shackles of a malign EU?

What happened to the promise of £50 million each day to be spent on the NHS?

Never mind, SM Mills believes it to be a price worth paying. This despite the fact that immigration from other countries has greatly exceeded that from the EU in the last 15 years, so Brexit by itself will not halt the influx.

Here’s some advice, instead of railing against immigration into a country that historically has always benefitted from waves of newcomers, try welcoming them instead.

Chat to the cheery Polish lads that wash your car, spend a few minutes in conversation with the polite and well-spoken lass from Latvia that serves your meal in the restaurant.

Be grateful when being treated by one of the many hard working people in our NHS from all over the world.

Perhaps you will learn a little about different places and cultures and appreciate that these people do not constitute a threat to anyone.

Try a few of the interesting foods in the Asian or European food stores.

Perhaps you will develop a new perspective and learn to appreciate that our culture immeasurably benefits from the contribution made by newcomers.

Mark Smith

Highfield

Eye

