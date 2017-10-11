READER LETTER: I’ve got my first parking fine – there’s a lack of information in Diss

I have lived in Diss for 20 years. Last week, I got my first parking fine.

I believed it was for overstaying my time on road side parking, but apparently not. On closer inspection, I was parked in a disabled parking bay, which, according to my ticket, is clearly marked.

I took this up with the council and this is what I found out: Following the regeneration of the town centre, Diss is a controlled parking zone. There is a lower speed limit of 20 and most of the spaces are reserved for disabled drivers only. Penalties have only been enforced for the last two weeks and currently the owner of the flower shop is regularly popping out to advise people.

Signage has gone up upon entering the area and on poles six foot up from the ground, but residents have not been advised as the work is not yet finished. The designated disabled bays have not yet been painted on to the roads, there are no yellow lines or wheelchair symbols in sight.

Details will be sent to the local press next month and in the Diss Matters magazine prior to Christmas.

My issue is not with the council but with the enforcement officer; the people of Diss are currently lacking information and knowledge and, without the road markings, to me enforcement is not fair.

How many more yellow tickets demanding £70 will be dished out?

There is plenty of alternative car parking in the town but I fail to see how this move will encourage people into the town, in particular the beautiful heritage triangle. That’s £70 less I have to spend.

Andrea Jane Leeper

William Brown Way

Roydon

