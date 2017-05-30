READER LETTER: I am extremely dismayed that Diss Rail station cafe may have to close

I am extremely dismayed to learn that Espresso Vapore, the café at Diss Rail station, may have to close in its current form due to potential rental increases.

The current occupants, Jayne and Ben, have worked amazingly hard since taking it over, and to say it is now hugely popular is an understatement.

This fantastic café has added so much value to Diss station and Greater Anglia’s profile. I cannot begin to understand how it can make commercial sense for Greater Anglia if the café in its current form has to close, especially as the space was empty for months prior to Espresso Vapore opening, and Greater Anglia paid a member of their own staff to provide some refreshments.

I have written to Greater Anglia expressing concern, but to date have only received an acknowledgment.

S Hardman

King George Mews, Diss

