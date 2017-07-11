READER LETTER: Honesty and kindness does prevail within our local community

David is 63, in a wheelchair and relies upon home help-care, never the less, he drives a modified car with a wheelchair box facility on the car roof and can get himself to the bank and supermarket, he even attends advisory meetings within the local health care system and gives talks at nursing lectures to share his experiences of managing his own situation.

I often visit David, and on a recent visit he told me how he had lost his wallet in Diss. However, he had a phone call from his Norwich & Peterborough Building Society to report it being handed into them, it was a welcome relief that an honest somebody had found the wallet, checked inside and found details related to Norwich & Peterborough.

There were roadworks in Diss town centre preventing David from parking close enough to Norwich & Peterborough and the slightly up and down slopes made it difficult for David to wheel himself in and out of the town without assistance, so he sat in his car, called Norwich & Peterborough and a member of staff came to David in his car to deliver the retrieved wallet.

David was so grateful for the honesty of an anonymous individual who found the wallet and the staff at Norwich & Peterborough for taking the wallet to a stranded David.

I feel it worth mentioning that honesty and kindness do prevail within our local community.

Ned Pamphilon

Thetford Road

Coney Weston

