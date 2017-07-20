READER LETTER: Harleston looked lovely for Tractor Run – but drab house needs sorting

I have just come back from staying with a friend in Harleston, during which we went to watch the pink tractor run on July 2.

What a lovely sight. Congratulations to the women and the town itself, which was so lovely and colourful – all apart from one shop with its dirty blue blinds, which looked drab and dirty. Come on whoever owns it, tidy it up – it spoils the look of the town.

I have never seen a small town look so lovely and colourful with all the flags and balloons.

T Bates

Sturman Close Ipswich

