READER LETTER: Harleston could struggle if South Norfolk Council imposes parking charges

With the town and parish councils, together with the businesses of Harleston, paying South Norfolk Council to have free parking, and having put forward a cost-neutral plan to maintain free parking, it seems to me that the district council wants to force parking charges on Harleston just to get a perceived extra income from a rural town.

Harleston has an excellent shopping centre, with no time constraints, which allows time to wait an undefined time for a hair cut, have a coffee break and go to other shops that Diss does not have, like a shoe shop and a hardware store.

The imposition of parking charges would harm trade in Harleston as shoppers would have to have one eye on the time, so as not to overstay their parking time and, therefore, would not want to wander round the alley ways to find the likes of the hand made chocolate shop.

If parking charges are imposed, Harleston could, in time, end up like so many other struggling towns.

As for not being able to park, I have never been unable to park – even on market day – and there has to be all-day parking for those who people who work in the town.

I hope South Norfolk Council does not spoil an excellent market town and shopping centre by imposing its own agenda, rather than accepting a good offer from those who live and work in the town.

B V Hall

The Street

Horham

- Send your letters to editorial@dissexpress.co.uk, or by post to Diss Express, Norfolk and Suffolk House, Mere Street, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4AE. Please provide a street name and a town/village