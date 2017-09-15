READER LETTER: Good luck Diss – Eye residents were badly let down

I was interested to read MP Richard Bacon’s recent column (The answer to issues lies in plans, Diss Express, August 25) in which he spoke positively about plans to develop a neighbourhood plan for the Diss area.

I agree that a well worked-out plan will bring positive developments for the area, and I hope that there will be support and encouragement from all tiers of local government.

The proposed boundary of the neighbourhood plan is interesting in that it encompasses three parishes in north Suffolk. Dr Poulter MP will no doubt have positive suggestions to make, but, when it comes to Mid Suffolk District Council, do not expect great things.

Eye residents have been badly let down in recent years. A hard-working group of local councillors and residents put together ideas for a neighbourhood plan based on the parish boundary.

The application, however, was not approved because officers didn’t want the Eye Airfield area included in the plan.

No real reason was given and subsequently the application was kicked into the long grass, and normal levels of non-consultation resumed.

Subsequently, the district council approved a plan for more than 250 houses and another care home on the edge of Eye, contrary to the wishes of local people. It also leaves the empty Paddock House care home deteriorating in the centre of Eye, while it consults with developers as to how many houses they can squash on to the land, again, with no public consultation.

Good luck with your plan, Norfolk residents, you must surely have a better chance than the people of Eye.

Merlin Carr

Rettery Cottages

Eye

