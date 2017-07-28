READER LETTER: Frenze Beck Reserve transformation is a revelation

I was at the official opening of Frenze Beck Reserve over 10 years ago and watched with dismay its disintegration following the unwelcome visit of some travellers a few years later.

When I then visited the site, I found it desolate; the travellers’ horses had run wild down the foot paths and had destroyed them as well as the bird watching hides which had been so carefully and lovingly constructed. Furthermore, the travellers had bequeathed the town council an accumulation of rubbish to be cleared at some cost.

I was thrilled, therefore, to learn that the Diss Branch of the River Waveney Trust had undertaken to revive the area, so, when I drove down Sawmills Lane a couple of weeks ago and saw that work was under way, I went to see what had been accomplished.

The transformation was a revelation. New notices and litter bins had been hung at the entrance to the walkways. Not only had the old destroyed remains been cleaned up and completely cleared, but the paths had been greatly extended and I was invited to walk round.

There were several routes, but, being short of time and on my way elsewhere, I chose the shortest. This led to the right and to the banks of Frenze Beck. The path was outlined with sawn off branches; there were benches at intervals on which to rest, and life saving equipment was hung on posts adjacent to the water.

The beck was low due to a lack of rain, but yellow water lilies graced the slow-flowing stream, overhung by willows.

Unseen birds were joyfully giving voice and the whole short experience was a complete delight.

The volunteers told me that there was still a large amount of work to be done, so any extra help as well as money will be most gratefully received.

I promised to write to the Diss Express recounting my delight. The site is closed at the moment so that the reconstruction can be carried out safely, but, with more help both of a physical as well as of a financial nature, this wonderful natural amenity will be all the more quickly completed.

