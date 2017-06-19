READER LETTER: Former Tourist Information Centre in Diss would make a great community art gallery

I was so pleased with the refurbishment and re-opening of the Corn Hall and looked forward to the viewing, with the anticipation that we, the community, will have a brand new, modern gallery in which to exhibit our works of art, and crafts.

It is now a very impressive building and the galleries look great, so what a pity then that I was told that the Corn Hall will no longer be exhibiting local artists and only invited guest artists will display.

I’ve exhibited at the Old Stables Gallery on two occasions and both times was well received and sold several paintings. I’ve also been asked on a number of occasions when I’ll be next showing of which I replied when the Corn Hall is finished.

Well I didn’t expect to be told that the project for the community will not be exhibiting local art, unless their work has been approved by someone on the Corn Hall committee and anyway the galleries are fully booked for a year.

I then considered where we could show our work, I spoke with representatives of the Diss Town Council to ask about the unused tourist information building on the Mere’s mouth, but this building is the property of South Norfolk Council.

Would it not make sense to utilize the old tourist information building as a gallery and encompass it within the whole arts’ project as a satellite building, at least the building will be being used and the location is fantastic considering the amount of footfall.

Perhaps a subject for discussion, it would be interesting to hear the views of others.

Paul Bennett

Willbye Avenue

Diss

