READER LETTER: Empty properties should be used to help those displaced by Grenfell Tower tragedy

The leaders of the Labour Party have urged that empty properties in Kensington are requisitioned to help those dispossessed by the tower fire.

The news report of Monday (June 19), refers to George Freeman, chairman of the Conservative Policy Forum, as saying: “It was irresponsible to advocate seizing private properties.” George Freeman is also MP for Mid Norfolk.

Requisitioning does not mean seizing private homes. The definition refers to performing an action taken temporarily to deal with an emergency. This happened in the last war when homes outside London coped with evacuees.

Many empty properties in Kensington have been empty for a year or more. They should be requisitioned for at least a year to deal with the crisis.

By the way, hundreds of properties have been empty in Mid Norfolk, which includes councils that include Breckland.

It shows the Conservatives are more concerned with the price of everything, but not the value of a local community.

Tim Bornett

Hargham Close

Old Buckenham

