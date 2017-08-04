READER LETTER: Don’t blame landowners, developers and Corbyn for woe – blame Tony Blair

With regard the recent letters in the Diss Express about the Fressingfield rebellion over village development and criticism of Jeremy Corbyn, I would suggest, rather than blame landowners, developers and Mr Corbyn for everything else, we look to the real architects of our demise, namely Tony Blair and Nu Labour.

Immediately after being elected in 1997 immigration was encouraged, securing the Labour vote in urban areas and imposing multiculturalism, enforced by political correctness to quell any dissent.

Like ripples on a pond those that can afford to are migrating from the towns to villages such as Fressingfield placing an impossible burden upon limited resources.

In a true democracy the left wing views of Mr Corbyn would be balanced by an equally forceful right wing view, but alas any such views are met with sneering condescension and calls for censorship.

S M Mills

Oak Crescent

Eye

