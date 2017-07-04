READER LETTER: Diss Cyclathon was fantastic, terrific and wonderful – thank you

Fantastic, terrific , wonderful are just a few of the things people are saying about last Sunday’s second Diss Cyclathon where over 1,000 cyclists took part, but it is also the amazing support that we get from the local community of Diss and the surrounding area that makes it all possible.

Last year we raised £1,700 for Air Ambulance this year we are looking to more than double that.

So a big thank you to our headline sponsor Midwich our Medal Sponsor Maggett Cycles, our feed station suppliers Anglian Co-op, The Tudor Bakehouse, Tesco and Morrison’s. John Grose, Pedal Revolution and Andy (Mr Cycle) for their help and support. Thanks also to the refreshment outlets who took part in our riders voucher scheme, the stallholders and children’s entertainers, the musicians who perform throughout the day, our first aiders, masseurs and blood pressure testers. South Norfolk and Diss councils and Diss Town Team who promoted the event.

Plus of course our incredible team of volunteers drawn mainly from Diss Cycling Club and Diss Cycle Touring Club who all give up their time on the day, and agreed not to cycle, to make this the brilliant event it was.

Oh yes, and the wonderfully well-behaved and valiant cyclists who took part from the five to the 100 milers, well done you all.

Should we do it again next year? I think we detect a yes.

Look forward to seeing you all again in 2018.

Alan Franks, Neil Collins and Jess Wythe

The organisers of The Cyclathon

Fair Green

Diss

